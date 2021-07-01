Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case

Weier and Geyser left Leutner for dead, but she crawled out of the woods and was found by a passing bicyclist. She suffered 19 stab wounds and barely survived.

Weier and Geyser told investigators they stabbed Leutner because they thought Slender Man was real. They said they thought attacking her would make them his servants and keep him from killing their families.

When Weier petitioned Bohren for conditional release in March, she said she had exhausted all her treatment options at Winnebago and she needed to rejoin society. She vowed she'd never let herself “become a weapon again" and promised to comply with whatever conditions Bohren imposed.

Prosecutors countered in court filings that Weier is still immature and susceptible to dangerous influences. They said she attracts people with “myriad psychological issues of their own” and there's no guarantee she won't attack someone again.

But Bohren found prosecutors failed to prove Weier remains a threat and that nothing suggests she'll hurt people again, according to online court records documenting Thursday's hearing.