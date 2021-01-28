Judge orders polygamous sect to sell South Dakota compound

PRINGLE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota judge ordered a secretive polygamous sect to sell it's compound in the Black Hills to pay for a lawsuit settlement.

Court documents show that a sheriff has been ordered to sell the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints' property near Pringle in Custer County.

The sect still owes nearly $1.7 million to three men as part of a 2017 settlement in federal court. Two of the men were allegedly detained and unlawfully jailed in Arizona after a dispute over access to a property that the sect had leased to the men.

The 140-acre (57-hectare) property includes nine parcels of land, KELO-TV reported. It will be sold as one during an auction Feb. 25 at the Custer County Courthouse, said Sheriff Marty Mechaley. The compound sits along a gravel road and is shielded from view by tall pine trees, a privacy fence and a guard tower.