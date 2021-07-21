Judge OKs subpoenas for Iowa murder suspect's medical files

Prosecutors sent subpoenas to the fire department, the ambulance service and the hospital, seeking all records, audio and video recordings and other files related to Jackson's treatment.

Lawyers for Jackson asked Judge Lars Anderson to quash the subpoenas, saying they covered privileged medical records. They cited an Iowa law that says medical professionals shall not “disclose any confidential communication” in court proceedings that they obtained from their patients.

Prosecutors argued that Jackson had waived his privilege because police officers called to investigate the homicides were present when he made statements related to his injuries. Eventually, their focus shifted and Jackson became a suspect after speaking with an officer at the hospital.

Anderson sided with prosecutors in a ruling Tuesday, saying that neither Jackson nor medical personnel asked the officers to leave or to give them privacy. That means Jackson waived his privilege, he wrote, citing an Iowa Court of Appeals ruling in a similar case.

Jackson is in custody at the Linn County jail on a $3 million cash-only bond, and faces life in prison if convicted. He's expected to be formally arraigned and plead not guilty later this month.

Authorities have not revealed a motive for the slayings but say Jackson told police that his father had recently told him to get a job or move out of the home. He denied killing his family in the police interview.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0