Judge OKs broadcast, limits attendance at Iowa murder trial

Rivera, who worked on a local dairy farm under an alias, has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Under the Iowa Supreme Court's COVID-19 rules, those inside courtrooms are supposed to be at least six feet apart from others and wear face coverings. Yates said in his ruling that the limited size of the Scott County courtroom did not leave space for members of the public or news media to attend, with the exception of one pool photographer.

Court TV and the Law and Crime Network have informed court officials of their intent to broadcast a livestream, and local outlets might follow suit. The court is also expected to make the proceedings available for journalists covering the trial remotely on a Zoom feed.

One exception is jury selection, which will take place at the River Center in Davenport to allow extra space for social distancing. Members of the public and media will be allowed to attend but jury selection cannot be broadcast or covered live under Iowa courtroom media rules. Laptops, cell phones and cameras will not be allowed.

Jury selection is expected to last two days, while the trial could go for 10 more.

Media will also not be allowed inside two remote viewing rooms set up inside the courthouse for family members, and will instead be expected to work from a staging area in the parking lot. Reporters are barred from conducting any interviews inside the courthouse under Yates' order and cannot contact him or his staff directly.

