Judge: Newsom can't be listed as Democrat on recall ballot

Early hailed Arguelles’ ruling, saying: “He followed the law, and that’s all we can ask for. No one is above the law, and this ruling makes clear that includes Gavin Newsom.”

Newsom campaign spokesman Nathan Click did not respond directly to the ruling, saying in a text that Newsom will defeat the recall, which he termed a “Republican power grab."

Previous recall targets weren’t allowed to list their political party, but Democrats who control the state Legislature changed that in 2019 after a state senator from their party was recalled. They argued it gives voters important information.

Last month, Newsom signed a law that again changes the recall rules, this time to speed up the election. Democrats believe the state's reopened economy and low coronavirus case numbers put Newsom in a better position than when the recall gained momentum during the pandemic's darkest days last winter.

The recall was fueled by frustration over Newsom's coronavirus shutdown orders and anger after it was learned the governor attended a party with lobbyist friends at a posh restaurant last fall when he was telling Californians to stay home.

The election is set for Sept. 14, though ballots will be mailed to voters earlier. The two-part ballot will first ask voters if they want to remove Newsom from office and, if so, who should replace him. The answers to the second question are only counted if more than 50% of people say yes to the first.

