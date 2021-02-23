Judge needs more time for thorny issues in Flint water case

DETROIT (AP) — A judge overseeing misdemeanor charges against a former Michigan governor in the Flint water scandal said Tuesday he's struggling with how to handle an aggressive effort to have the case dismissed.

Judge William Crawford II said he needs more time to research whether prosecutors filed the case in the wrong county as well as other issues.

As a District Court judge, Crawford said he doesn't know if he can make a decision about the work of a Circuit Court judge who served as a one-man grand jury and returned an indictment against Rick Snyder.

“Don't remember that in law school. Don't remember that on the bar exam, either. ... This is all new to me,” Crawford said.

He asked lawyers on both sides to submit more briefs and return to court next Tuesday.

Snyder, a Republican, is charged with willful neglect of duty. Emergency managers who were appointed by Snyder to run Flint switched the city’s water source to the Flint River in 2014-15 while a new pipeline was being built from Lake Huron.