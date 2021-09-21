Judge moves ahead with key hearing in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

Silverstein refused to delay the hearing, at which she must determine whether a disclosure statement outlining the BSA's reorganization plan contains sufficient details to ensure that abuse victims can make informed decisions on whether to accept or reject it.

“I am very sensitive to the timing of the filing of the documents and the time frame in which attorneys have had to review the documents,” Silverstein said. “But we need to start on the many objections that have already been filed. ”

"More information, unless it’s salient information, is not always best, ... but we can add the information that is necessary to make this disclosure statement contain adequate information,” the judge added.

Silverstein must approve the BSA's disclosure statement before the Boy Scouts can send out ballots for abuse claimants and other creditors to vote on its proposed plan.

Two of the major changes in the new plan are settlement agreements involving one of the organization’s major insurers, The Hartford, and its former largest troop sponsor, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon church.