Judge lifts race, gender hiring quotas for Cincinnati police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has lifted race- and sex-based hiring quotas imposed on the Cincinnati Police Department 40 years ago to fix its lack of diversity, agreeing with the U.S. Justice Department's argument that the changes are no longer constitutional.

At issue before U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott was a consent decree put in place in 1981 when only 9.9% of the department's officers were Black and only 3.4% were women.

Today, more than 28% of the department's officers are Black and 23% are women. But since that 1981 agreement, the U.S. Supreme Court has added strict scrutiny to the use of such race- and sex-based affirmative action, Dlott said.

Though such hiring goals can be used to fix problems of diversity, they can no longer help maintain a diverse work force, the judge said.

“Here, by merely stating that evidence of past discrimination by CPD over 40 years ago justifies the use of remedial race-based classifications, the City fails to provide any evidence that at this time the race-based hiring and promotional goals continue to remedy past discrimination or any lingering effects therefrom,” Dlott said in Wednesday's ruling. As a result, those goals are unconstitutional, she said.