Judge: Kushner's apartment company violated consumer laws

The judge also concluded that Frosh's office did not establish that the companies illegally misrepresented their ability to provide maintenance services and were not violating consumer protection laws during the entire period alleged by the attorney general.

The Kushner Cos., which owns Westminster, characterized the judge's decision as a victory for the company.

“Kushner respects the thoughtful depth of the Judge’s decision, which vindicates Westminster with respect to many of the Attorney General’s overreaching allegations,” Kushner Cos. general counsel Christopher W. Smith said in a statement.

Westminster has repeatedly alleged that Frosh’s case was politically motivated, but the judge said the evidence does not support that claim.

Frosh’s office declined to comment on the ruling, citing the ongoing litigation.

Both sides have 30 days to file responses to the judge's ruling.

Most of the properties involved in the case are in Baltimore County, but some are in Baltimore City and Prince George’s County.

