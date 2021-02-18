Judge keeps mother, son in Capitol riot jailed pending trial

COVID-19-related complications slowed their transportation to Washington, and the two sought review of their detention, Judge Lamberth wrote. The judge on Wednesday arraigned the two and prosecutors made a new oral motion for pretrial detention.

Prosecutors say the two wore tactical and bulletproof vests in the Capitol and Munchel carried a stun gun. Munchel also recorded their storming of the Capitol, and prosecutors say that video shows the pair stashed weapons in a bag before entering the building. A search of Munchel’s Nashville home turned up assault rifles, a sniper rifle with a tripod, shotguns, pistols, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a drum-style magazine.

Lamberth wrote that the defense attorneys' portrayal of the offenses “as mere trespassing or civil disobedience is both unpersuasive and detached from reality.”

The judge added that Eisenhart's words after the riots were chilling — that she would “rather die ... than live under oppression" and "would rather fight.”

“If Eisenhart does not fear the ultimate consequence, the consequences for disobeying release conditions are unlikely to deter her,” the judge wrote.