Judge holds Trump in civil contempt, fines him $10,000 per day until he complies

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3.
AP Photo/Joe Maiorana
A New York judge is holding Donald Trump in civil contempt after the state's attorney general's office said he did not comply with a subpoena for documents as part of its investigation into the former President's company.
Judge Arthur Engoron said Trump failed to abide by his order to comply with the subpoena, and that his attorneys failed to show how a search of materials held by Trump was conducted. Engoron said Trump would be fined $10,000 a day until he complies.
"Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously and I take mine seriously. I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you $10,000 per day until you purge that contempt," Engoron said at a hearing Monday.
New York Attorney General Letitia James' office has been investigating the Trump Organization for more than two years and previously said her office found multiple misleading or fraudulent misstatements and omissions in the Trump Organization's financial statements, which were provided to lenders and insurers, among others, as part of its investigation.
Andrew Amer, with the attorney general's office, said that Trump has failed to produce "even a single responsive document" for a subpoena that was issued to him in December.
"We are being hampered in our efforts to have a complete understanding because we don't have evidence from the person who sits at the top of the organization," Amer said.
Kevin Wallace, with the attorney general's office, said in some instances it's been "like pulling teeth" to get documents needed for the investigation, and describing the Trump Organization as a closely-held family company with 500 entities and millions of dollars moving around.
Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, said the former president does not believe he is above the law, but simply does not have the types of written communications that were sought by the subpoena, but that he produced hundreds of thousands of documents through his assistants. Habba said she herself searched Trump's heard copy calendars and physical file locations, and even interviewed her client in Florida.
"President Trump does not email. He does not text message. And he has no work computer at home or anywhere else," Habba said.
"I took it upon myself to get on a plane and flew down and asked him one by one if there was anything that he had on his person that he had not given me I would need that. And he did not," she said.
The judge asked why Trump didn't sign an affidavit swearing that he complied with the subpoena. Habba said that he would.
"My client is an honest person, much to the dismay of certain people in this room," Habba said.
James' office has said in court filings that the Trump Organization is under investigation for engaging in fraudulent or misleading conduct in connection with appraisals and financial statements. The office has subpoenaed both the former president and his company for documents related to its investigation.
Habba argued that the attorney general's investigation has "seemingly become aimless," saying that since it began three years ago, the Trump Organization has been given six separate subpoenas, produced more than 6 million pages of documents, and 13 Trump Organization witnesses have been deposed, among other things.
"The scope is continuously changing to fit the attorney general's needs," Habba said in court. "When it is not satisfied with the evidence it has obtained it pivots and looks for something new."
Photos: Donald Trump through the years
Talking politics
1999: Possible Reform Party candidate for president Donald Trump, left, talks with Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura about being self-made men and not from the "lucky sperm club" meaning other candidates were born into wealth.
Richard Marshall
With Melania
1999: Donald Trump and his girlfriend Melania Knauss enjoy a moment at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 1, during the 125th Kentucky Derby.
DAVID STEPHENSON
'How to Get Rich'
Entrepreneur turned TV star, Donald Trump, is shown at at Barnes and Nobles Lincoln Square in New York, where he signed copies of his new book "How To Get Rich" on Wednesday, March 24, 2004.
NICOLAS KHAYAT
On the course
Developer Donald Trump poses next to a green side bunker on hole 11 at his new golf course, Trump National Golf Club on January 14, 2005 in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Mel Melcon
At Doral
Donald Trump shows off his updated golf course by hitting a ceremonial tee shot off the first tee at Trump National Doral, Feb. 6, 2014, in Doral, Fla. (David Walters/Miami Herald/MCT)
David Walters
Sarazen Cup
Dustin Johnson celebrates with Donald Trump as he holds the Gene Sarazen Cup after winning the WGC-Cadillac Championship on Sunday, March 8, 2015, at Trump National Doral in Doral, Fla. (Patrick Farrell/Miami Herald/TNS)
PATRICK FARRELL
With Serena
Donald Trump, chairman of The Trump Organization, and tennis champion Serena Williams attend the grand opening of the Tennis Performance Center at the Trump National Golf Club on April 7, 2015 in Sterling, Va. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
USS Iowa
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump makes a campaign stop aboard the USS Iowa battleship in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Robert Gauthier
Debating Jeb Bush
Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump, left, and Jeb Bush spar early in the GOP debate at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Robert Gauthier
Las Vegas debate
Presidential candidate Donald Trump walks on stage during the CNN Republican presidential debate at the Venetian in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015. (Riccardo Savi/Sipa USA/TNS)
Riccardo Savi
In Biloxi
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets the crowd during a rally at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Miss., on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2016. (John Fitzhugh/Biloxi Sun Herald/TNS)
JOHN FITZHUGH
Campaign rally
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Walterboro, S.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016. (Olivier Douliery/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Winning South Carolina
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, after winning the South Carolina primary, speaks to supporters at the Spartanburg Marriott in Spartanburg, S.C., on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016. (Olivier Douliery/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
She's with him
Barbara Tomasino of Plano, Texas shows off her dress in support for Trump at the Donald J. Trump for President Rally at the Fort Worth Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS)
Ron Jenkins
Signing autographs
A supporter greets GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump as he signs autographs for supporters following his speech at the Cabarrus Arena on Monday, March 7, 2016 in Concord, N.C. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS)
Jeff Siner
Another debate
From left, Republican presidential candidates, Sen. Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, stand for the national anthem prior to the GOP presidential primary debate at the University of Miami's Bank United Center in Coral Gables, Fla., on Thursday, March 10, 2016. (Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald/TNS)
PEDRO PORTAL
Waving to supporters
GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to supporters at Lenoir-Rhyne University on March 14, 2016 in Hickory, N.C. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS)
Jeff Siner
In Arizona
Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, left, and former Arizona governor Jan Brewer, center, greet Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills, Ariz., on Saturday, March 19, 2016. Arizona holds its presidential primary on Tuesday. (Allen J. Schaben/ Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Allen J. Schaben
The Trump family
From right, Ivanka, Donald Jr.and Erik Trump listen as their father, US presidential hopeful Donald Trump, speaks at Turnberry hotel in South Ayrshire, where the Trump Turnberry golf course has been revamped, on June 24, 2016. (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/Abaca Press/TNS)
Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
At the convention
Republican candidate Donald Trump introduces his wife Melania Trump on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on Monday, July 18, 2016. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
The nominee
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accepts the party's nomination on the last day of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 21, 2016, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
The ticket
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stands on stage with his family and running mate Mike Pence after accepting the party's nomination on the last day of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 21, 2016, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Showing her support
Veronica Butler, 13, wears Trump socks as US Presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to members of the National Association of Home Builders at the Fontainebleau Hotel on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016 in Miami Beach, Fla. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS)
AL DIAZ
In Mexico
President-elect Donald Trump, right, is seen at a joint press conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto after their Aug. 31, 2016 meeting in Mexico City, Mexico. (Str/Xinhua/Sipa USA/TNS)
Str/Xinhua
Debating Clinton
Donald Trump and and Hillary Clinton on stage during the second debate between the Republican and Democratic presidential candidates on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)
Christian Gooden
Casting his vote
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump casts his ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 as he votes in New York City, N.Y. (Gary Hershorn/Zuma Press/TNS)
Gary Hershorn
Election Night
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to supporters at the Election Night Party at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday/TNS)
J. Conrad Williams Jr.
In the Oval Office
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. in their first public step toward a transition of power. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Mitt Romney
U.S. President Donald Trump sits at a table with former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney on Nov. 29, 2016 at Jean Georges Restaurant in New York City, N.Y. (John Angelillo/Pool/Sipa USA/TNS)
John Angelillo
The inauguration
President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama arrive for Trump's inauguration ceremony at the Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (J. Scott Applewhite/Sipa USA/TNS)
J. Scott Applewhite
Thumbs up
President Donald Trump gives a thumb up during the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Taking the oath
Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Jr. administers the oath of office to President Donald Trump during the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Waving goodbye
First Lady Melania Trump, from left, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, wave goodbye to Executive One flying off carrying outgoing President Barack Obama and outgoing First Lady Michelle Obama after President Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of The United States on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Marcus Yam
Armed Forces Ball
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump dance with Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence at the A Salute to Our Armed Services Ball on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Sipa USA/TNS)
Kevin Dietsch
James Comey
President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with James Comey, then director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 22, 2017. Trump on June 16 lashed out at the Justice Department official with authority over the special counsel probe of Russian election-meddling, and acknowledged that his firing of Comey as FBI director is a focus of the investigation. (Andrew Harrer/Pool/Sipa USA/TNS)
Sipa USA
Trump to lay out his agenda to Congress
U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Thanking school children
President Donald Trump thanks fourth-graders Janayah Chatelier and Landon Fritz for the homemade greeting cards they presented during his visit to St. Andrew Catholic School Friday, March 3, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. With the president, from left, is Jared Kushner, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, and Ivanka Trump. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
Joe Burbank
Medal of Honor recipients
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Medal of Honor recipients in the Oval Office of the White House on March 24, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Justice Anthony Kennedy swears in Neil Gorsuch
Justice Anthony Kennedy speaks as President Donald trump shakes hands with Neil Gorsuch ibefore a swearing in ceremony at the White House Rose Garden April 10, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Easter Egg Roll
President Donald Trump makes cards for members of the military at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Super Bowl champs
President Donald Trump holds a Patriots Super Bowl jersey next to coach Bill Belichick, left, and owner Robert Kraft, right, as he welcomes the Super Bowl Champions the New England Patriots to the White House on the South Lawn on April 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Molly Riley/Pool/Sipa USA/TNS)
Molly Riley/Pool
Little Sisters of the Poor
U.S. President Donald Trump greets the Little Sisters of the Poor before signing the Executive Order on Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty during a National Day of Prayer Event on Thursday, May 4, 2017 in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Russian foreign minister, ambassador
From left, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak talk during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House Wednesday, May 10, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Alexander Shcherbak/TASS/Abaca Press/TNS)
Shcherbak Alexander/Tass
At the Western Wall
U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall on May 22, 2017 in Jerusalem. President Trump arrived in Israel for a two day visit, as part of his first trip abroad since being elected. (Jini/Xinhua/Zuma Press/TNS)
Jini/Xinhua
Meeting the pope
Pope Francis meets with U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at the Vatican. (Evandro Inetti/Vaticanpool/Hearin/Zuma Press/TNS)
Evandro Inetti/Vaticanpool/Heari
Wreath-laying ceremony in Arlington
President Donald Trump greets people as he walks through Section 60 after participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 29, 2017 in Arlington, Va. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
National champs
Clemson Tigers players take selfie with President Donald Trump during a ceremony to honor their 2016 NCAA Football National Champion on the South Lawn of the White House June 12, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Congressional shooting
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump shake hands with Dr. Ira Rabin while leaving the MedStar Washington Hospital Center in northeast D.C., after visiting with victims of the Alexandria shooting on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
At the White House
U.S President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive in the East Room to participate in the American Leadership in Emerging Technology Event on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Congressional Picnic
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet guests at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Go, Cubs, go
U.S President Donald Trump meets with the Chicago Cubs in the Oval Office of the White House Wednesday, June 28, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Departing the White House
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House in Washington, DC, on July 12, 2017. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
USS Gerald R. Ford joins the Navy
President Donald Trump, left, acknowledges Captain Richard McCormack, right, during the commissioning ceremony for the USS Gerald R. Ford on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Naval Station Norfolk, Va. (Aileen Devlin/Newport News Daily Press/TNS)
Aileen Devlin
The eclipse
U.S. President Donald J. Trump, right, points skywards as he prepares to look at the partial eclipse of the sun from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C. First lady Melania Trump is at left. (Ron Sachs/CNP/Sipa USA/TNS)
Ron Sachs/CNP
9/11 anniversary
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, joined by White House staff, participate in a moment of silence on the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States, at the White House on Sept. 11, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Trump addresses world leaders at U.N. General Assembly
President Donald Trump addresses world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York on Sept. 19, 2017. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Las Vegas shooting
President Donald Trump makes a statement on the mass shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas in the diplomatic room of the White House in Washington, D.C, Oct. 2, 2017. More than 50 people were killed Sunday night when a gunman opened fire into a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Trump visits Puerto Rico
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania arrive at Muniz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico on Oct. 3, 2017, almost two weeks after Hurricane Maria hit the island. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Carolyn Cole
Trump meets Kissinger
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Dr. Henry Kissinger.in the Oval office of the White House Oct. 10, 2017 in Washington D.C.. (Olivier Douliery/ Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
With Trudeau
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the White House on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 in Washington D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Medal of Honor
U.S. President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Honor to Vietnam war army medic retired Army Capt. Gary M. Rose of Huntsville, Ala., during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House Oct. 23, 2017 in Washington D.C. (Olivier Douliery/ Abaca Press/TS)
Olivier Douliery
Happy Halloween
U.S President Donald Trump welcomes kids dressed for Halloween in the Oval Office of the White House, on Oct. 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
National Christmas Tree Lighting
U.S President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on stage after they lit the National Christmas Tree at the National Christmas Tree Lightening Ceremony on Nov. 30, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Celebrating GOP tax plan
President Donald Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Paul Ryan as they celebrate the tax bill's passage with members of the House and Senate on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 during an event on the South Portico of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
March for Life
U.S. President Donald Trump kisses a March for Life Participant in the Rose Garden of the White House Jan. 19, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
State of the Union
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS
Olivier Douliery
School shootings
President Donald Trump meets with students, parents and teachers affected by mass shootings in Parkland, Fla., Newtown, Conn., and Columbine, Colo., to search for policies to keep America's schools safe in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
State dinner
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Brigitte Macron and French President Emmanuel Macron during a state dinner arrival ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
With Olympians
2018 Snowborder gold medalist Red Gerard reacts during a celebration for Team USA following the 2018 Winter Olympics on the North Portico of the White House Friday, April 27, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Greeting a guest
U.S. President Donald Trump greets guests as he walks toward Marine One while departing from the White House, on May 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Dallas, TX where he will participate in the National Rifle Association Leadership Forum. (Olivier Douliery/ ABACA PRESS/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Freed Americans
U.S. President Donald Trump greets the three Americans freed from North Korea upon their arrival at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington early Thursday morning, May 10, 2018 in Maryland. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)
Olivier Douliery
Historic summit
Top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un, left, shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore before the first-ever DPRK-U.S. summit in June 12, 2018. (The Straits Times/Xinhua/Zuma Press/TNS)
The Straits Times/Xinhua
With Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West, who is among the celebrities who have advocated for criminal justice reform, speaks during an event on second chance hiring and criminal justice reform with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
In Washington
President Donald Trump walks from the White House through Lafayette Park to visit St. John's Church Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Trump North Carolina
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the North Carolina Republican Convention Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Chris Seward
