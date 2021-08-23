Judge hears power struggle over masking in Florida schools

Citing state statistics from 2020 — before the delta variant swept across the U.S. — Abel said 40 of the 67 Florida school districts mandated masks, and yet still had positive virus tests for 48 of every 1,000 students. Districts without mask requirements had positive tests for 50 out of every 1,000 students.

“Mask mandates are unnecessary,” Abel said. “We will show that all of the state's actions were consistent with the Florida Constitution and state statute.”

The mask issue has sparked heated debates at local school board meetings, with one side claiming that a ban on mandatory mask rules denies their children a safe education, and the other contending such requirements amount to government overreach and even tyranny.

Miami-Dade schools, the nation’s fourth-largest district, started classes on Monday for its 340,000 students with a strict mask mandate. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the district would wear any punishment the state doles out as a “badge of honor.”

“I know it (wearing masks) is an inconvenience but it is a necessity considering the explosive nature of COVID-19 transmission in our community,” Carvalho said.