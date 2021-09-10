Judge: Hastert's sexual abuse accuser to be named at trial

YORKVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A man who accused Dennis Hastert of child sexual abuse then sued the former U.S. House speaker for refusing to pay $1.8m in exchange for his silence will be named in court if his case goes to trial this month, a judge ruled.

The man has been referred to only as James Doe in court papers since the breach of contract lawsuit was filed in 2016. But during a hearing on Thursday, Kendall County Chief Judge Robert Pilmer agreed with Hastert's attorney that the man's name must be made public at trial, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The man says Hastert paid him only about half of the promised $3.5 million in hush money. An attorney for Hastert's accuser has said publicizing his name would cause “great psychological damage to him in the form of shame and embarrassment.”

After the ruling, attorney Kristi Brown said she and her client were disappointed but had prepared for such a decision.

"It doesn’t change that we intend to go forward with the trial,” she said. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Sept. 20.