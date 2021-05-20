Judge halts Georgia dredging plan over threat to sea turtles

The conservation group One Hundred Miles filed suit in federal court over the proposed shift to year-round dredging. Citing a threat of immediate and irreparable harm, the group asked the judge to stop the 20-day project while the lawsuit moves ahead.

“There is a strong likelihood that a substantial and appreciable number of those turtles would be killed by hopper dredging during those months," the judge said as he ruled in the environmental group's favor at the close of a hearing Thursday.

The judge ordered the Brunswick dredging project be put on hold until December, unless the Corps can use a different type of dredge that poses far less risk to sea turtles.

Megan Huynh, an attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center, said an increase in sea turtles killed and mangled by dredges would be a devastating blow for conservationists who have volunteered for decades to assist their recovery.

Kristofor Swanson, a U.S. government lawyer representing the Army Corps, argued the environmentalists failed to show there will be permanent harm if dredging commences on schedule until the lawsuit is resolved. He said stopping the project would have economic consequences, as roughly half of ships must wait until higher tides to reach the Port of Brunswick, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Savannah.