Judge eyes 2022 trial in deaths of 2 teens buried in yard

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge said he hopes to schedule a trial early next year for three family members charged in the deaths of 2 teenage siblings found buried outside their home.

Effingham County sheriff's deputies found the children's bodies in December 2018 after a tip brought authorities to their father's mobile home. Investigators said Mary Frances Crocker, 14, had been dead for roughly two months. Her older brother, Elwyn Crocker Jr., had also been 14 when last seen about two years earlier. Both children were home-schooled and no one reported them missing.

Their father, Elwyn Crocker Sr., and two extended family members still await trial on murder charges and other criminal counts. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against all three, and the coronavirus pandemic delayed the case for roughly a year.

Crocker Sr. appeared in court for a status hearing Thursday along with the other defendants — his mother-in-law, Kimberly Renee Wright, and her son, Mark Anthony Wright.