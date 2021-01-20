Judge drops virus related case against US surgeon general

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge in Honolulu dismissed charges Wednesday against U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams after he was cited for allegedly violating local coronavirus restrictions while in Hawaii to help with COVID-19 surge testing efforts.

Honolulu prosecutors submitted a motion Tuesday to dismiss charges against Adams after he was charged with being in a closed park during Hawaii’s summertime spike in coronavirus cases.

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement that the motion was submitted to the court to dismiss charges against Adams and his aide, Dennis Anderson-Villaluz, for allegedly violating an emergency COVID-19 order in August.

“After a careful review of the facts and law in this case, I have determined that further prosecution of this matter would not achieve that goal,” Alm said in the statement. “This office’s resources are better spent prosecuting other offenses, including serious violations of the Mayor’s emergency orders that pose a real threat to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Judge Rowena Somerville filed the dismissal Wednesday after reviewing the motion.