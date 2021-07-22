Judge doubts Giuliani phones will aid ex-associates at trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge presiding over an upcoming trial of two associates of Rudy Giuliani and a third man on charges they made illegal campaign contributions said Thursday he’d be shocked if Giuliani’s recently confiscated phones aid a selective prosecution claim he's already rejected.

U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken commented as attorney Joseph Bondy pressed for assurances that prosecutors will let defense lawyers know if any phone data would help the defense of Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman and Andrey Kukushkin. All three have pleaded not guilty and are free on bail.

At one point at a pretrial hearing, the Manhattan judge asked Bondy if he thought a phone might contain something from former Attorney General William Barr saying Parnas should be arrested “because he's going to turn against Trump even though he's a big Trump supporter now.”

“If there is such a document, I would be shocked,” the judge said, though he instructed federal prosecutors to forward to him anything they might receive along those lines.

During the remotely conducted conference, Oetken said Bondy's selective prosecution argument on behalf of Parnas “lacks plausibility.”