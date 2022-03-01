 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge dismisses fire victims' lawsuits against park service

  • 0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge dismissed lawsuits filed by victims of a 2016 wildfire that swept through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, saying they failed to specifically claim that the park service failed to alert people about the impending danger.

An order issued by U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer on Feb. 28 dismissed the lawsuits filed by individual plaintiffs but allowed lawsuits filed by insurance companies to continue, news outlets reported.

“We respectfully believe the judge is totally wrong and we will appeal the case immediately,” said Gordon Ball, a Knoxville attorney representing families that include more than 400 people, including representatives of 11 of the 14 people killed.

Ball said the legal claim stated that the National Park Service failed to follow its own policy on fire alerts. The suit shouldn’t be dismissed because the claim wasn’t specific enough, he said.

The fire caused an estimated $2 billion in losses, including about 2,500 buildings that were damaged or destroyed. The fire began in a remote section of the park. Ultimately, hurricane-force winds blew embers into Gatlinburg and downed power lines, sparking more fires.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question just as pressure was building on Trump on several legal fronts.

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the metaverse? Mobile World Congress visitors experience it for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News