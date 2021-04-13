Judge discusses plans for trial in newspaper shooting case

“I might be less likely to grant relief if you don't do it promptly," Wachs said, adding, "there's a lot of moving parts in the courthouse.”

Wachs, who took over the case earlier this year after the previous judge was appointed to a higher court, said the court now plans to send out 300 court summons to potential jurors Friday afternoon in the high-profile case.

Wachs said another delay closer to the trial date would create further disruption to court personnel for what he described as “this complicated, lengthy trial of magnitude that we haven't seen.”

Ramos' lawyers have expressed a variety of concerns about how protocols ordered by the state's chief judge to avoid the spread of COVID-19 during court proceedings could affect their defense. They have focused particularly on how masks could affect jury selection and prevent lawyers and jurors from observing important facial expressions during testimony.

Wachs said he understood the significance of that, and he said disposable clear face shields would be a reasonable alternative to masks.

Ramos' lawyers say their client objects to wearing a mask throughout the trial, because it's important for the jury to be able to observe him, including his face and facial expressions.