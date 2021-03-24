Judge denies Daily Mail credential for ex-officer's trial

Barnette described the footage as “stolen” in a Wednesday order that he said formalized a decision reached months earlier and was issued at the Daily Mail's request so the outlet could seek a legal review.

“It has not been proven to the Court whether the Daily Mail did or did not play a role in the theft of the footage,” Barnette wrote. “It is clear, however, that the Daily Mail was the first media outlet to publish the stolen footage.”

Representatives of the Daily Mail did not immediately respond to an AP request for comment left Wednesday night London time.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. The Black man was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for about nine minutes while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. The widely seen video set off street protests in Minneapolis, some violent, that spread across the U.S. and the world.

