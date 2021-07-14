Judge delays sentencing after twists in Iowa woman's killing

The Freses said they learned Tuesday about a criminal investigation that centered on a 50-year-old man who allegedly met one of his sex trafficking victims in May 2018 at a gas station in Brooklyn, Tibbetts' hometown of 1,700 people that is roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Iowa City.

The woman told investigators that the man lured her to a house in the nearby town of New Sharon, where she was repeatedly drugged, raped, and held against her will until August 2018. The woman said she sometimes would hear other women's voices in the home.

Law enforcement officials used the information to obtain a warrant to search the home days after they interviewed her in March 2019, but it had already been vacated by the 50-year-old man. They did not charge him with any crimes, and Mahaska County's sheriff said recently the kidnapping and sex trafficking allegations were never substantiated.

Still, defense lawyers said in a motion that prosecutors should have turned over details about the investigation under their duty to provide exculpatory information to Bahena Rivera. They said the potential existence of a local “trap house” corroborates the new witnesses' claims.