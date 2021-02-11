Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Thursday refused prosecutors’ request to issue a new arrest warrant for an 18-year-old from Illinois who is accused of killing two people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder also rejected prosecutors’ request for a $200,000 bail increase for Kyle Rittenhouse, who came to Kenosha in August as hundreds were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said in court filings that prosecutors realized Rittenhouse was no longer living at his apartment in Antioch, Illinois, when a court notice was returned as undeliverable. Kenosha detectives traveled to the apartment on Feb. 2 and found someone else living there. That man said he’d been renting the place since mid-December.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys argued that threats have forced Rittenhouse into hiding. He moved into an undisclosed “safe house” after conservative groups posted his initial $2 million bail in November. His attorneys say they have offered to reveal his current address to prosecutors but only if they would agree to keep it sealed.