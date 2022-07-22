 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge declares mistrial in case against former Iowa trooper

  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge declared a mistrial Friday in the case of a former Iowa state trooper who was charged with using unreasonable force against a motorcyclist during a traffic stop.

The judge declared the mistrial after jurors said in a note that “we have decided as a group that we cannot reach an unanimous decision or verdict” on the charges against Robert James Smith, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

Smith was charged with deprivation of rights under color of law — use of unreasonable force that causes bodily injury after a 2017 traffic stop of a motorcyclist who had been speeding on Interstate 80 near the small eastern Iowa city of West Liberty.

People are also reading…

Dash camera video showed Smith pulling over the motorcyclist, Bryce Yakish, and then running from his car with his gun drawn. Smith knocked Yakish to the ground and briefly put his knee on his neck while handcuffing him.

Court records don't indicate whether federal prosecutors will retry Smith.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four dead at Iowa State Park

Four dead at Iowa State Park

A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News