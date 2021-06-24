Judge deciding if special prosecutor can exit Tisaby case

Greitens was indicted on felony invasion of privacy in February 2018 for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman during a 2015 extramarital affair, before he was governor, and threatening to use it as blackmail if she ever spoke of their relationship. The charge was dropped in the midst of jury selection, but Greitens resigned in June 2018.

Greitens admitted to the affair but denied criminal wrongdoing. Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired Tisaby to investigate Greitens. Her handling of the case and Tisaby's investigation drew condemnation from the former governor's attorneys and prompted the investigation.

The seven-count indictment accused Tisaby of lying during a deposition. It alleged that Tisaby denied taking notes during his interview of the woman who was involved with Greitens, although a recording of the interview showed him doing so. The indictment also said that while Tisaby claimed he didn’t receive notes from the prosecutor’s office before interviewing the woman, a document uncovered during grand jury proceedings shows Gardner provided Tisaby her notes.