Judge convicts NY lawyer who fought Chevron of contempt

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York lawyer who fought Chevron over oil pollution in Ecuador is guilty of criminal contempt of court for repeatedly and willfully defying a judge’s orders, a judge ruled Monday.

U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska in Manhattan wrote in a lengthy opinion that Steven Donziger’s conviction does not question the sincerity of his devotion to the cause of Ecuadorians who went to court decades ago over damage pollution caused to their land. And she said she did not question that he felt Chevron treated him unfairly.

"But ‘a lawyer, of all people, should know that in the face of a perceived injustice, one may not take the law into his own hands,’” Preska said of an attorney who has spent most of the last two years in home confinement in Manhattan.

A sentencing date was not immediately set.

Martin Garbus, an attorney for Donziger, predicted in a statement that Preska's ruling will be reversed on appeal.

“We will file that appeal on the day of sentencing. Her decision is an attempt to cover up an unconstitutional prosecution funded by Chevron,” he said.

In a statement, Donziger called the ruling an “obvious travesty of justice.”