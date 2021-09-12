Judge cancels Rod Stewart's trial, sets plea deal hearing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago.

Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without them needing to appear in court. The trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday but was canceled on Thursday.

If convicted, the Stewarts were facing a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine. The terms of the agreement are not clear yet, and attorney Guy Fronstin did not respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.

The Stewarts’ battery charges have taken long to resolve because of the pandemic and settlement negotiations.

The London-born singer of 70s hits such as “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” and “Maggie May” is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.

Stewart and his son are accused of pushing and shoving security guard Jessie Dixon at the upscale The Breakers Hotel on Dec. 31, 2019, because he wouldn’t let them into a New Year’s Eve party.