Judge begins key hearing on Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan

Critics also said the disclosure statement needs to show the aggregate value of claims against each council, the value of available insurance coverage, and the rights and obligations of the local councils and chartered organizations under those policies.

They also want more information about what abuse claimants might recover if the BSA is liquidated rather than reorganized, as well as the plan’s proposed treatment of sponsoring organizations and their potential exposure to future lawsuits.

“We do think the disclosure statement has a tremendous amount of work to do globally with all of the changes that have occurred in the last week to explain to chartered organizations what’s going on, how their rights are impacted,” said Jeremy Ryan, attorney representing ad hoc committees for the Roman Catholic and United Methodist churches.

Under the plan, a chartered sponsoring organization could get a full release from liability in exchange for assigning its insurance rights and making a significant cash contribution to the fund. An assignment of post-1975 insurance rights, without a financial contribution, would result in a limited release from liability. A sponsoring organization could also refuse to participate and keep its insurance rights, but it would receive no protection from future litigation involving abuse claims.