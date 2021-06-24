Judge allows Georgia ballot review case to proceed for now

Several election workers and volunteers have signed sworn statements saying they saw absentee ballots during the audit that weren’t creased from being mailed, appeared to be marked by a machine rather than by hand and were printed on different paper. The lawsuit also repeats a widely circulated claim of fraud based on security video that shows cases of ballots being pulled from under a skirted table and counted while observers and the news media weren’t present.

Fulton County officials have consistently defended the integrity of the election and have criticized the ballot review effort. Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts said after Thursday's ruling that the lawsuit is the “result of meritless claims.”

“Last year, I told President Trump and others who push the Big Lie to 'put up or shut up,'” Pitts said in an emailed statement. "It’s been six months and still no proof of wrongdoing has been produced. Enough is enough — this whole circus must end.”

The secretary of state's office says it has investigated the claims and found no evidence of fraud. An independent monitor who observed Fulton County's election operations as part of a consent agreement said he witnessed sloppy practices and systemic mismanagement but said there was nothing that should cast doubt on the county's election results.