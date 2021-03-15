Joy of music returns to Grammys; Oscar nominations today; Biden, Harris open cross-country tour

Today is Monday, March 15, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish made Grammys history; Oscar nominations to be announced today; Biden, Harris and team will hit the road to sell benefits of passed COVID relief package.

TOP STORIES

The joy of music returns for Grammy winners, performers

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish made history at the Grammy Awards. Just as joyously, dozens of creators largely sidelined for a year due to the pandemic got to make music again.

The Grammys on Sunday broke through the Zoom trap that has bedeviled other awards shows with a surprisingly intimate evening that, at its best, felt like viewers were invited into a private club with their favorite musicians.