Journalists win Nobel Peace Prize; casualties reported in Afghan mosque blast

Journalists from Philippines, Russia win Nobel Peace Prize
OSLO (AP) — The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia.
They were cited for their fight for freedom of expression.
Ressa in 2012 co-founded Rappler, a news website that has focused "critical attention on the (President Rodrigo) Duterte regime's controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign," the Nobel committee said.
Muratov was one of the founders of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta in 1993. “Novaya Gazeta is the most independent newspaper in Russia today, with a fundamentally critical attitude towards power,” the Nobel committee said.
***
Explosion in Afghan mosque leaves casualties, witnesses say
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A powerful explosion in a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday has left several casualties, witnesses said.
The explosion occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province during the weekly Friday prayer service. Witnesses said they were praying when they heard the blast.
***
US Senate avoids debt disaster
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has dodged a U.S. debt disaster, voting to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December and temporarily avert an unprecedented federal default that experts warned would devastate the economy and harm millions of Americans.
The party-line Democratic vote of 50-48 in support of the bill to raise the government's debt ceiling by nearly a half-trillion dollars brought instant relief in Washington and far beyond. However, it provides only a reprieve. Assuming the House goes along with the Senate's Thursday night vote, which it will, Republican and Democratic lawmakers will still have to tackle their deep differences on the issue once more before year end.
***
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Northern California wildfires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias as they swept through groves of the majestic monarchs in the Sierra Nevada, an official said.
“It’s heartbreaking,” said Christy Brigham, head of resource management and science for Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.
The lightning-caused KNP Complex that erupted on Sept. 9 has burned into 15 giant sequoia groves in the park, Brigham said.
***
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1998, the House triggered an open-ended impeachment inquiry against President Bill Clinton in a momentous 258-176 vote, and more events tha…
In 1956, Don Larsen of the New York Yankees pitches the only perfect game in World Series history. See more sports moments from this date:
***