Journalists win Nobel Peace Prize; casualties reported in Afghan mosque blast

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov.

Today is Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Nobel Peace Prize

Journalists from Philippines, Russia win Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO (AP) — The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia.

They were cited for their fight for freedom of expression.

Ressa in 2012 co-founded Rappler, a news website that has focused "critical attention on the (President Rodrigo) Duterte regime's controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign," the Nobel committee said.

Muratov was one of the founders of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta in 1993. “Novaya Gazeta is the most independent newspaper in Russia today, with a fundamentally critical attitude towards power,” the Nobel committee said.

***

Explosion in Afghan mosque leaves casualties, witnesses say

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A powerful explosion in a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday has left several casualties, witnesses said.

The explosion occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province during the weekly Friday prayer service. Witnesses said they were praying when they heard the blast.

***

Congress Debt

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to a policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on Thursday in Washington.

US Senate avoids debt disaster

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has dodged a U.S. debt disaster, voting to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December and temporarily avert an unprecedented federal default that experts warned would devastate the economy and harm millions of Americans.

The party-line Democratic vote of 50-48 in support of the bill to raise the government's debt ceiling by nearly a half-trillion dollars brought instant relief in Washington and far beyond. However, it provides only a reprieve. Assuming the House goes along with the Senate's Thursday night vote, which it will, Republican and Democratic lawmakers will still have to tackle their deep differences on the issue once more before year end.

***

California Wildfires

Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sept. 19.

California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Northern California wildfires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias as they swept through groves of the majestic monarchs in the Sierra Nevada, an official said.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Christy Brigham, head of resource management and science for Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

The lightning-caused KNP Complex that erupted on Sept. 9 has burned into 15 giant sequoia groves in the park, Brigham said.

***

Top headlines this morning: Oct. 8

Senate avoids a US debt disaster, votes to extend borrowing
National Politics
AP

Senate avoids a US debt disaster, votes to extend borrowing

  • By KEVIN FREKING, ALAN FRAM and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has dodged a U.S. debt disaster, voting to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December and temporarily avert an unprecedented federal default that experts warned would devastate the economy and harm millions of Americans.

Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
National Politics
AP

Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe

  • By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump intends to assert executive privilege in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, a move that could prevent the testimony of onetime aides, according to a letter on behalf of the former president.

Texas judge says abortions can resume, but future uncertain
National Politics
AP

Texas judge says abortions can resume, but future uncertain

  • By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortions in Texas can resume under a federal judge’s ruling this week, but for how long? A conservative federal appeals court, and ultimately the Supreme Court, might take a more skeptical look at the Biden administration’s lawsuit over Texas’ six-week abortion ban.

Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
National
AP

Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump

  • By MATTHEW DALY and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will restore two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-running public lands dispute, and a separate marine conservation area in New England that recently has been used for commercial fishing. Environmental protections at all three monuments had been stripped by former President Donald Trump.

Pfizer's request to OK shots for kids a relief for parents
National
AP

Pfizer's request to OK shots for kids a relief for parents

  • By JENNIFER McDERMOTT and LAURAN NEERGAARD Associated Press
  • Updated
Parents tired of worrying about classroom outbreaks and sick of telling their elementary school-age children no to sleepovers and family gatherings felt a wave of relief Thursday when Pfizer asked the U.S. government to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 5 to 11.

New FDA chief can't come soon enough for beleaguered agency
National
AP

New FDA chief can't come soon enough for beleaguered agency

  • By MATTHEW PERRONE AP Health Writer
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Straining under a pandemic workload and battered by a string of public controversies, one of the leading agencies in the government's fight against COVID-19 is finally on the verge of getting a new commissioner.

Alabama swamped, 4 killed in floods from slow-moving front
National
AP

Alabama swamped, 4 killed in floods from slow-moving front

  • By JAY REEVES Associated Press
  • Updated
PELHAM, Ala. (AP) — Terrified drivers climbed out of swamped cars and muddy floodwater flowed through neighborhoods after a stalled weather front drenched Alabama for hours, leaving entire communities under water Thursday and killing at least four people.

Mystery lingers around cause of California oil pipeline leak
National
AP

Mystery lingers around cause of California oil pipeline leak

  • By MATTHEW BROWN, BRIAN MELLEY, and STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press
  • Updated
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Investigators searching for the cause of an oil pipeline break off the Southern California coast have pointed to the possibility that a ship anchor dragged the line across the seabed and cracked it, but two videos released so far provide only tantalizing clues about what might have happened 100 feet (30 meters) below the ocean surface.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX China Daily LIfe

A woman wearing two masks on her face cycles past pedestrians waiting at a traffic junction in Beijing, China, on Friday.

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 8

Today in history: Oct. 8

In 1998, the House triggered an open-ended impeachment inquiry against President Bill Clinton in a momentous 258-176 vote, and more events tha…

Today in sports history: Oct. 8

Today in sports history: Oct. 8

In 1956, Don Larsen of the New York Yankees pitches the only perfect game in World Series history. See more sports moments from this date:

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

