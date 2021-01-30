Journalists sought for personal help by the COVID-19 curious

Davidson-Hiers generally guides people to help themselves. But on two occasions — once for a person who had no internet and another for someone at a loss for how to use it — she has set up vaccination appointments for readers.

In retrospect, she was queasy for ethical reasons. Journalists are trained to observe and report, not to get involved in their stories.

There's nothing wrong with doing your best to help people with information, said Kathleen Culver, director of the Center for Journalism Ethics at the University of Wisconsin. But it's best to avoid situations where you learn someone's medical records, or make a specific medical appointment or recommendation, she said.

What if something goes wrong?

“I make sure I stay within my boundaries," Glover said. “I don't think there's anything wrong with helping people navigate a website. I'm not picking people up and taking them to doctors' appointments or driving them to the hospital.”

Despite the extra work involved, San Jose's Krieger and many of her colleagues are happy to find another way of connecting their news organizations to the communities they serve.

“Over recent years we've been told that journalism is dying and is becoming obsolete," she said. “It's gratifying to be a comfort to readers and provide them with information the literally can't get anywhere else. It's so rewarding and it's why we're in this business.”

