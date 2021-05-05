Josh Duggar granted release as he awaits child porn trial

Faulkner said the images downloaded were among “top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."

A monitoring program that sent reports to Duggar’s wife about his activity had been installed on the computer, but the images and videos were downloaded after software had been installed that allowed him to download them without being monitored, Faulkner said.

Duggar's attorneys had argued that he wasn't a danger to the community and has not tried to flee since authorities began their investigation two years ago.

“He has not left the jurisdiction, he has not left the country, he has not done anything at all other than continue to live his life in this judicial district where he has deep roots," Justin Gelfand, an attorney for Duggar said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0