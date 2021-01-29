Jon Stewart joins Twitter and defends the Redditors

Comedian and former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart is finally on Twitter, and his first tweet was about the GameStop-Reddit mayhem on Wall Street.

"This is bulls**t. The Redditors aren't cheating, they're joining a party Wall Street insiders have been enjoying for years.

"Don't shut them down...maybe sue them for copyright infringement instead!! We've learned nothing from 2008," Stewart tweeted, signing off as StewBeef.

The investing world has looked on this week with a mix of admiration and horror as members of a Reddit forum devoted to stock trading collectively sent shares of the seemingly moribund video game retailer through the roof.

Stewart in his second tweet offered thanks for a warm welcome to the social media platform and promised "to only use this app in a sporadic and ineffective manner."