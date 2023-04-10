Jon Rahm has become the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters. Rahm trailed Brooks Koepka by four shots to start the marathon day of 30 holes, which was necessary to complete the rain-delayed third round. He wound up with a runaway victory when Koepka collapsed in the final round. Phil Mickelson turned in a 65 for a remarkable charge by the 52-year-old three-time Masters champion. But that was never going to be enough. Rahm won his second major championship and moves back to No. 1 in the world. The Masters is his fourth victory of the year. Mickelson and Koepka carry the flag for LIV Golf by tying for second four shots back of Rahm.