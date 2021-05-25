Jolie says judge in Pitt divorce won't let children testify

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angelina Jolie criticized a judge deciding on custody arrangements for her and Brad Pitt's children during their divorce, saying in a court filing that the judge refused to allow their kids to testify.

Jolie, who has sought to disqualify Judge John Ouderkirk from the divorce case, said in the filing Monday that he declined to hear evidence she says is relevant to the children's safety and well-being before issuing a tentative ruling. The documents don't elaborate on what that evidence may be.

“Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case,” according to the filing in California’s Second District Court of Appeal.

The actress also said the judge “has failed to adequately consider” a section of the California courts code, which says it is detrimental to the best interest of the child if custody is awarded to a person with a history of domestic violence. Her filing did not give details on what domestic violence it was referring to.