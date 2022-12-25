 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
special report spotlight

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard settle, Harvey Weinstein found guilty and Franco Harris dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. 

  • There was a settlement between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
  • Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape.
  • A woman was caught inside the home of Robert DeNiro.
  • And Pittsburgh Steelers icon Franco Harris died.

Those stories and more from The Associated Press.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

Busy week for travel as consumers deal with inflation during the holiday season | Hot off the Wire podcast

