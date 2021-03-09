Jimmy Carter says he's sad, angry over Georgia voting bills

“While our report noted a few good and bad examples of vote-by-mail practices, its main recommendation was that further study of voting by mail was needed,” Carter wrote. But “in the 16 years since the report’s release,” he continued, “vote-by-mail practices have progressed significantly as new technologies have been developed. In light of these advances, I believe that voting by mail can be conducted in a manner that ensures election integrity.”

Carter issued his statement from the Carter Center, the organization he founded in 1982, a year after leaving the White House, as an outlet for his advocacy for public health, human rights and democracy.

The Center has monitored more than 110 elections in 39 countries since 1989. At home, Carter has mostly steered clear of partisan politics. But he characterizes ballot access as a fundamental matter transcending party, and in recent years he has become more openly critical of the health of democracy in the United States.

He has repeatedly called the U.S. an “oligarchy,” and in 2020, the Carter Center for the first time designated the United States as a “backsliding” democracy. The center announced after the Democratic National Convention, as Trump escalated his initial rounds of attacks on a “rigged” election, that it would devote resources to ensuring free and fair U.S. elections this fall.