Jill Biden visits Utah school as US moves toward reopening

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — First lady Jill Biden spoke at a Salt Lake City school Wednesday as the U.S. makes uneven progress toward reopening classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden, a teacher herself, visited Glendale Middle School, which has a diverse student body and returned to in-person instruction a few months ago. The stop is part of a swing through the U.S. West that includes Nevada and Colorado.

Biden visited with a few students and later spoke to a group of teachers in an auditorium where she thanked them for their work during the pandemic. She also stressed the Biden administration's commitment to investing in education.

“There have been losses that we will never get back: loss of time with each other, loss of learning, and the loss of so many,” she said. “But the best gifts that we can give to show our appreciation for everything that you do, does not come from a store, it’s giving you what you need to be your best, investing in you.”