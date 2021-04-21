Jill Biden visits US Southwest amid vaccine push

Viviana Galvez, who works at the clinic, told Biden she was hesitant at first to receive a shot because she gets steroid injections in her spine and was concerned about what kind of effect that might have. After doing more research, she decided to go ahead and get vaccinated.

“What do we have to lose? We don’t want to lose anymore lives, we don’t want to lose our family members, our friends. We just need to get it done," Galvez said. Her mother and daughter also received their shots.

Staff at the Albuquerque clinic have been working overtime and on weekends to immunize more people.

“It’s been a long year. People are tired, but they’re hopeful,” said Will Kaufman, medical director at First Choice Community Healthcare.

Biden was accompanied by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, whose administration has been working to ensure that shots are distributed to rural and underserved areas through mobile clinics and partnerships with community health organizations.