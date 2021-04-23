Jill Biden to visit tribal school still teaching remotely

“We are a very poor nation and (Joe Biden) recognizes that we're an impoverished nation,” she said. “We're rich in culture and our teachings, but we need to catch up to the modern day of 2021. We need to be at par with all of the other private schools. We feel like we've been left out."

Hunters Point falls under the U.S. Bureau of Education, which oversees more than 180 schools in nearly two dozen states but directly operates less than one-third of them. Hunters Point is among those run by tribes or tribal organizations under contract with the federal government.

The schools have a tainted 19th century legacy from when Native American children were taken from their homes and sent to boarding schools. They are among the nation’s lowest performing, and have struggled with issues such as shoddy facilities.

Few people have been on the Hunters Point campus in the past year amid the pandemic.

Across the Navajo Nation, students have been learning remotely, some given flash drives with school work or paper packets if they have no access to computers. School buses have become Wi-Fi hotspots and delivered food to students' homes or at a central location when they couldn't navigate dirt roads that turn into a muddy, rutted mess when it rains or snows.