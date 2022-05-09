Jill Biden makes surprise Ukraine visit; Putin's Victory Day message; 'Doctor Strange 2' has big open

Today is Monday, May 9, 2022. Let's get caught up.
A look at this morning's top stories, today's weather forecast across the U.S., and more:
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
A heat dome is building, bringing very hot temperatures to the Central U.S. all week. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Monday, May 9
Jill Biden spent several hours in Ukraine, driving from the border with Slovakia to a town 10 minutes away to see first lady Olena Zelenska on Mother's Day. Biden is the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during the war, while Zelenska's public appearance was her first since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants. Biden and Zelenska came together in a small classroom and greeted each other in front of reporters before they met in private. Zelenska and her two children have been staying at an undisclosed location for their safety.
Russian forces pushed forward in their assault on Ukraine, seeking to capture the crucial southern port city of Mariupol as Moscow celebrated its Victory Day holiday. Determined to show success in a war now in its 11th week, Russian troops pummeled a seaside steel mill where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are making their last stand in the port city of Mariupol. The mill is the only part of the city not overtaken by the invaders. Its defeat would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014. Speaking Monday at a military parade marking the holiday, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his invasion.
The Biden administration says 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to low-income Americans. The program announced Monday could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service. The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included funding that provided $30 monthly subsidies on internet service for millions of lower-income households — $75 in tribal areas. With the new commitment from the internet providers, 48 million households will be eligible for $30 monthly plans for service at least 100 megabits per second. That makes their internet service fully covered by the government subsidy if they sign up for service with one of the program's providers.
Dangerous, gusty winds are expected to continue across northeast New Mexico into Monday. That's likely to complicate the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities. Firefighters have been able to stop the fire from spreading eastward toward Las Vegas, New Mexico, the area's largest city with 13,000 people. But the northern and southern ends of the flames are proving trickier to contain. Wind gusts have topped 50 miles per hour and are keeping some firefighting aircraft on the ground. The fires now cover 275 square miles. That's more than twice the size of Philadelphia.
Filipinos are voting for a new president with the son of an ousted dictator and a champion of human rights as the top contenders. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the strongman ousted in a 1986 “People Power” uprising, has led pre-election surveys. But his closest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, has tapped into shock and outrage over the prospect of another Marcos holding the top office. The winner of Monday's election will take office on June 30 and stands to inherit immense problems, including deep poverty and the legacy of a brutal anti-drugs crackdown led by outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte. His daughter, Sara Duterte, has topped surveys for the vice presidential race.
The summer movie season is off to a blockbuster start thanks to “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.” The superhero extravaganza grossed an estimated $185 million in ticket sales in its first weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters, the Walt Disney Co. said Sunday. Not only did it more than double the opening of the first “Doctor Strange,” which opened to $85 million in 2016, it’s also the biggest opener of the year, ahead of “The Batman’s” $134 million, the second biggest of the pandemic, behind “Spider-Man: Far From Home’s” $260.1 million, and the sixth biggest of all time globally.
After a frantic end to the Broadway season and some nervous moments as shows struggled to reach the eligibility deadline amid fresh COVID-19 outbreaks, nominations for the Tony Awards are finally at hand. Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren and three-time nominee Joshua Henry were scheduled to announce the 26-category list Monday morning on the Tony’s YouTube channel. The season represents a full return to theaters after nearly two years of a pandemic-mandated shutdown. It is also notable for a wave of plays by Black playwrights, reflecting the impact on Broadway of the global conversation about race following the killing of George Floyd in 2020.
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks took advantage of foul trouble for Chris Paul to beat the Phoenix Suns 111-101 on Sunday, evening the Western Conference semifinal series at 2-2.
BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists, including the tiebreaker early in the third period, and the Boston Bruins beat th…
Joey Logano bumped leader William Byron from behind and into the wall on the next to last lap to win at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. Logano tracked Byron for about 25 laps until running up to his rear bumper, smacking it hard and sending Byron into the wall. Logano went on to his first win of the season and his first ever at the track “Too Tough To Tame.” The victory ended a 40-race winless drought for Logano, who last won on the dirt at Bristol in 2021. Byron fell to 13th and called Logano “an idiot.”
***