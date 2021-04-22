Jill Biden hears from Navajo women on needs, priorities

Others spoke about violence against women and said more resources are needed for victims. Outside, some residents who lined the streets along Biden's route to the tribal government center held photos of Indigenous women who have disappeared or been killed.

Dottie Lizer thanked the first lady for listening and she said she was appreciative of someone “who shares of the values of faith, harmony and compassion with all of us.”

On Friday, Biden will visit a boarding school and a nearby hospital that has been administering vaccines, both of which the tribe runs under contract with the federal government.

The trip comes as the tribe reports no COVID-related deaths for the 11th time in the past 12 days. It's also reporting far fewer daily cases than early on in the pandemic, when the reservation had one of the country's highest per-capita infection rates.

The tribe has approached reopening more cautiously than surrounding states, most recently because of coronavirus variants identified among infections. On Monday, it plans to reopen tribal parks to residents and increase capacity for businesses, gatherings and tribal casinos to 50%.