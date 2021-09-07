Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady

Her virtual teaching continued as first lady, from her office in the White House East Wing or hotel rooms when she traveled to promote administration policies. She grades papers on flights.

"It shatters the norms of what first ladies do," said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

Jill Biden tries to keep her political identity out of the classroom and has said that many of her former students in Virginia had no idea she was married to the vice president. She also did not talk about it. Secret Service agents accompanied her for security, but she had them dress casually and tote backpacks in an attempt to blend into the campus environment.

But being first lady, for which there is no job description or pay, comes with a much higher level of visibility, security and scrutiny.

First ladies make numerous public appearances — with or without the president — to promote their own or the president's issues, garnering coverage from national and local news media. Vogue magazine splashed the first lady on the cover of its August issue.