Jesse Jackson released for therapy post gallbladder surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson has been released to a Chicago physical therapy center following gallbladder surgery and medical observation, a spokesman said Sunday.

The 79-year-old civil rights leader experienced “abdominal discomfort” on Jan. 29 and was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he underwent an undisclosed surgery, according to a late Saturday statement from Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Jackson's longtime spokesman Frank Watkins confirmed Sunday it was gallbladder surgery.

Jackson has since been released to a rehabilitation center for a “short period of exercise and therapy," because of his Parkinson’s disease, according to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Jackson has been seeking outpatient care for more than five years for Parkinson’s, a chronic neurological disorder that causes movement difficulties.

“Rev. Jackson is continuing his civil rights and organizational work and is in high spirits,” the organization's statement said. "He’s expected to be home with his family shortly."