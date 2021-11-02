Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall at Howard University

FILE - The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, in the death of George Floyd.
AP Photo/John Minchillo, File
CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday in Washington, D.C. after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting living conditions on campus, according to a spokesman.
The 80-year-old Chicago civil rights leader was entering a campus building when he fell and hit his head, according to Jackson spokesman Frank Watkins.
Jackson's staff took him to Howard University Hospital for various tests including a CT scan which came back normal. Watkins said Jackson would be kept at the hospital overnight for observation.
"Family, he's resting comfortably and doing well," Santita Jackson, one of Jackson's daughters, posted on Twitter along with a story from The Grio about his fall.
Jackson was attending a meeting with Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick and the students, who were discussing their complaints about living conditions, according to Watkins.
Jackson, who has Parkinson's disease, has already been hospitalized twice this year. He checked into a Chicago hospital for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection in August and required weeks of physical therapy as COVID affected his Parkinson's and his ability to walk and talk. He also underwent gallbladder surgery earlier in the year.
Since being released from the hospital for COVID-19 treatment and physical therapy, Jackson has resumed an active travel and public speaking schedule.
Photos: Rev. Jesse Jackson through the years
In this Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 according to a statement Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. He is vaccinated against the virus and publicly received his first dose in January. According to a statement released Saturday evening, the Jacksons are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. He is 79 years old. Jacqueline Jackson is 77. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Jose Luis Magana
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Ted Shaffrey
In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer's BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kiran Chekka, Covid Administration Physician at the Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Charles Rex Arbogast
In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 1983 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson addresses supporters in Washington, after he announced he would seek the Democratic presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz)
Ira Schwarz
In this Tuesday, Dec. 7, 1983 file photo, six of the 1984 Democratic presidential candidates, from left, Walter Mondale, George McGovern, Sen. Gary Hart, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sen. John Glenn and Sen. Ernest Hollings, join hands to conclude a five-city fundraising sweep, in Albuquerque, N.M. The candidates linked hands to show unity against the Reagan administrations policies. (AP Photo/John Young)
John Young
In this University of California file photo, Jesse Jackson, of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, speaks at a rally at the University of California, Berkeley. For more than 50 years, Jackson has been in the public eye as an activist, a two-time presidential candidate and a guiding force in the modern civil rights movement. (AP Photo/Sal Veder)
Sal Veder
In this Tuesday, May 15, 1984 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson arrives at the home of June and Luz Texon in Daly City, Calif., following a day of California campaigning. The presidential candidate spent the night at the couples home. (AP Photo/Mark Costantini)
Mark Costantini
In this March 31, 1988 file photo, presidential candidate Jesse Jackson joins the Becker family for breakfast after spending the night in their home in Cudahy, Wis. Jackson is campaigning in the state for the April 5 primary. (AP Photo/Ron Rdmonds)
Ron Edmonds
In this Thursday, June 25, 2015 file photo, the Rev. Jesse Jackson arrives for the wake of Sen. Clementa Pinckney, one of the nine killed in the previous week's mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. Dylann Roof, 21, shot and killed nine African-American church members during a Bible study group. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 file photo, civil rights activist Jesse Jackson sits atop a horse while visiting the protest camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline outside Cannon Ball, N.D. Jackson said he came "to pray together, protest together and if necessary, go to jail together." (AP Photo/James MacPherson)
James MacPherson
In this Monday, Aug. 25, 2014 file photo, Revs. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson, right, touch the vault containing Michael Brown's casket during his funeral in Normandy, Mo. The black teenager was shot and killed by a white Ferguson, Mo., police officer on Aug. 9, 2014. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, Pool)
Robert Cohen
In this Jan. 4, 1984 file photo, President Ronald Reagan, left, and Democratic presidential hopeful Jesse Jackson, right, gesture shortly after a White House Rose Garden ceremony honoring Navy Lt. Robert O. Goodman. Jackson was instrumental in securing Goodman's release from Syria after a month in captivity. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz, File)
Ira Schwarz
After singing "Georgia On My Mind," Willie Nelson and the Rev. Jesse Jackson embrace during funeral services for Ray Charles at First AME Church in Los Angeles Friday, June 18, 2004. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Reed Saxon
In this Monday, March 26, 2012 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson leads a rally as thousands of supporters march for Trayvon Martin, the black teen shot by George Michael Zimmerman while on neighborhood watch patrol, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/Julie Fletcher)
Julie Fletcher
In this Sunday, March 3, 2002 file photo, demonstrators cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery civil rights march. From left are civil rights attorney Julian McPhillips, in tan hat, Selma mayor James Perkins, civil rights activist Marie Foster, in yellow hat, Rev. Al Sharpton, Evelyn Lowery, Rev. Jesse Jackson, and Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. (AP Photo/Kevin Glackmeyer)
Kevin Glackmeyer
In this Aug. 29, 1988 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, is flanked by sons Jonathan, left, and Jesse Luther Jr., as he makes a guest appearance on radio station WLIB in New York. (AP Photo/Frankie Ziths)
Frankie Ziths
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, wearing a pilot's hat and a Machinists union jacket, walks the picket line in Miami on Wednesday, March 9, 1989, with Eastern Airlines Machinists Union District 100 President Charles Bryan, right, and an unidentified pilot, left. Jackson spoke to a Solidarity rally of about 1,000 machinists, pilots and flight attendants at the Machinists' union headquarters in Miami. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
In this Saturday, May 1, 1999 file photo, U.S. Rev. Jesse Jackson, second from right, holds hands as he leads a prayer with Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic, second from left, Yugoslav Minister of Foreign Affairs Zivadin Jovanovic, left, and U.S. Rep. Rod Blagojevich, D-Ill., right, in Belgrade. (John H. White/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool)
John H White
The Rev. Jesse Jackson addresses inmates at Cook County Jail during a Christmas Day sermon on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Sophia Tareen)
Sophia Tareen
Rev. Jesse Jackson, right, and Iva E. Carruthers are interviewed at the National Civil Rights Museum Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
In this Feb. 14, 2018 photo, the Rev. Jesse Jackson stands on the motel balcony where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn. on April 4, 1968. Jackson was at the motel with King when the assassination took place. The building, which was formerly the Lorraine Motel, is now the National Civil Rights Museum. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Rev. Jesse Jackson, left; Terri Freeman, president of the National Civil Rights Museum, center; and Father Michael Louis Pfleger of Chicago, pause after placing a wreath at the National Civil Rights Museum, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. The wreath marks the place on the balcony where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. King was assassinated April 4, 1968. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
The Rev. Jesse Jackson walks past room 305 at the National Civil Rights Museum, formerly the Lorraine Motel, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Jackson was staying in room 305, next to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in room 306, when King was assassinated on the balcony April 4, 1968. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
US civil rights activist Jesse Jackson, center, arrives at the home of the late anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on the eve of her burial in Soweto, South Africa, Friday, April 13, 2018. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at the age of 81. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Themba Hadebe
In this Feb. 11, 2011 file photo, Aretha Franklin walks on the court with Jesse Jackson after the Detroit Pistons-Miami Heat NBA basketball game in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Paul Sancya
Former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm (D-N.Y.), who was elected National Chair of the Political Congress of Black Women in Atlanta, June 8, 1985, stands with Rev. Jesse Jackson before they held a news conference. (AP Photo/Joe Holloway Jr.)
Joe Holloway Jr.
This July 5, 2018 photo shows the Rev. Jesse Jackson in Chicago. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Teresa Crawford
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
In this April 1, 1982, file photo, John H. Johnson, left, publisher of Jet and Ebony magazines, and Bill Cosby, center, join the Rev. Jesse Jackson at a benefit reception for Operation PUSH in Chicago. (AP Photo, File)
Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, joins government workers during a rally at Federal Plaza, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Kiichiro Sato
The Rev. Jesse Jackson watches the teams warm up before a moment of silence for the people killed in Illinois before the NBA All-Star Rising Stars basketball game between the World Team and the U.S. Team, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, right, embraces Myrlie Evers-Williams, left, outside the Holman United Methodist Church in Los Angeles, Feb. 28, 1995, after funeral services for Williams' husband Walter Williams who died Feb. 22. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during the National Action Network Convention in New York, Friday, April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Rev. Jesse Jackson watches as Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during the African American Leadership Summit Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
The American civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson visits the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Rev. Jesse Jackson gathered with survivors at the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau to commemorate an often forgotten genocide — that of the Roma people. In addition to the 6 million Jews killed in camps such as Auschwitz, the Nazis killed other minorities during World War II, including between 250,000 and 500,000 Roma and Sinti. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Czarek Sokolowski
This July 27, 1969 fie photo shows Rev. Jesse Jackson speaking to a protest group in front of the Indiana Governor's mansion in Indianapolis. (AP Photo, File)
This April 3, 1968 file photo shows Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., second from right, standing with other civil rights leaders on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., a day before he was assassinated at approximately the same place. From left are Hosea Williams, Jesse Jackson, King, and Ralph Abernathy. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly, File)
Charles Kelly
Justin Blake, left, uncle of Jacob Blake, is joined by the Rev. Jesse Jackson during a community gathering at the site of Jacob Blake's shooting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Reverend Jesse Jackson speaks to supporters rallying outside of the Minneapolis Police third precinct in Minneapolis on Monday, April 19, 2021, after the murder trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin advanced to jury deliberations. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
In this March 12, 1972, file photo, Bobby Seale, left, and the Rev. Jesse Jackson talk at the National Black Political Convention in Gary, Ind. (AP Photo/File)
The Rev. Jesse Jackson joins those who gathered near Cup Foods after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Rev. Jesse Jackson departs the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Reverend Jesse Jackson raise their hands after Jackson was awarded with the Legion d'Honneur (Officer of the Legion of Honor) medal during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, July 19, 2021. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
Ludovic Marin
The Rev. Jesse Jackson leads protesters outside the office of U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Phoenix. Jackson was among 35 people arrested for refusing to leave Sinema's office while protesting her opposition to ending the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)
Jonathan J. Cooper
