Jesse Jackson: Doing 'fairly well' in hospital for COVID

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson said Tuesday that he’s feeling "fairly well" and receiving great care at a Chicago hospital after a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

He spoke briefly by phone with The Associated Press from Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized in separate rooms since the weekend when they tested positive for the virus.

“I’m doing fairly well,” the civil rights leader said.

The 79-year-old, who has Parkinson's disease, has been fully vaccinated. He received his first dose at a public event in January where he encouraged others to do the same. But his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline, also a civil rights activist, has not been vaccinated. She has been receiving some oxygen but is breathing on her own without a respirator, according to family members.