'Jeopardy!' hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021.

Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing.

Bialik was tapped as interim host, and her episodes will air through Nov. 5. After that, Sony says Jennings and Bialik will share hosting duties based on their schedules through the end of the calendar year. No on-air auditions of other potential hosts were announced.