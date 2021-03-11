Jennifer Garner invites families to have a ‘Yes Day’

“You feel like you were out partying, but really you’re just hungover from being so tired,” Garner said.

For “Yes Day," Garner went to Miguel Arteta to direct. She’d worked with him before on “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.”

“I love Jen so much. She brings out the most optimistic and best part of me,” Arteta said. “And how can you say no to a movie called ‘Yes Day’?”

Arteta was the one who actually suggested that her character’s husband be of Latino descent and that their kids be biracial to more reflect a modern family. She loved the idea. He suggested Ramirez, who had never done a comedy before, but Arteta had seen sparks of comedic genius in his performance in “Joy” and thought it was worth a shot.

Ramirez had never even met Garner before, but they both immediately clicked and thought, “Where have you been all my life?” He also brought a lot of positive energy to the sometimes chaotic (in a good way) set and was just delighted to be doing something different.