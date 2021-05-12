Jenner's claim she didn't vote at odds with LA county record

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner wants to be governor of California but she took a pass on voting on some of the state's most critical issues last year, from worker rights to taxes and affordable housing to affirmative action. Or did she?

In the latest example of muddled messaging in Jenner's nascent campaign, she told CNN in an interview broadcast Tuesday that she did not vote in 2020 — for president or down ballot measures.

But Los Angeles County election records, first reported by Politico, show she did vote.

“It was voting day and I thought the only thing out here in California that I worry about, which affects people, is the propositions that were out there,” Jenner said. “And I didn’t see any propositions that I really had one side or the other. And so it was Election Day and I just couldn’t get excited about it."

Jenner said she want golfing instead.

A campaign adviser said Wednesday that Jenner voted by mail on “some local issues." The campaign did not respond to follow up questions about whether that meant she voted on any state propositions.