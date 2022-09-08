Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe

DETROIT (AP) — Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
The new EVs, Jeep's first, are part of the Stellantis brand's plans to convert half of its U.S. sales and all of its European sales to battery-electric vehicles by 2030. They're the first for the brand, and executives are promising that they'll be fully capable of off-road travel.
The new vehicles include the Jeep Recon, a four-wheel-drive midsize SUV about the size of the Jeep Wrangler and rival Ford's gas-powered Bronco Sport. It will be produced at an undisclosed North American factory starting in 2024. No range, performance figures or prices were released.
Jeep also will start making an all-electric Wagoneer S midsize luxury SUV in 2024 that also can go off road. The electric extension of the Wagoneer sub-brand is expected to go 400 miles (650 kilometers) on a single charge, have 600 horsepower, and be able to travel from zero to 60 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in about 3.5 seconds.
The Wagoneer S also will be built in North America at a yet-to-be disclosed factory. No prices were released on this SUV either.
Heading for Europe next year will be the Jeep Avenger compact SUV, the brand's first fully electric vehicle. Jeep says the small Avenger, with 250 miles (400 kilometers) of range per charge, won't be coming to the U.S. It's better suited for Europe, where there's a strong market for smaller vehicles, executives said.
The Avenger will be officially unveiled Oct. 17 at the Paris Motor Show. It will arrive in showrooms early next year.
Jeep also plans to introduce four all-electric SUVs in North America and Europe by the end of 2025, the executives said.
The Recon, though, will not replace the Jeep Wrangler small SUV, said Christian Meunier, the brand CEO. "The Wrangler is the icon," he said, without saying there would be an electric Wrangler.
Jeep, he said, is on a path to become the leading zero-emission SUV brand across the globe. The company has a goal of selling the SUVs in China, executives said.
5 electric SUVs for almost any budget
Chevrolet Bolt EUV
The Bolt EUV is the crossover version of the Bolt EV hatchback. Thanks to a big price cut for the 2023 model year — and for 2022, via a bonus cash incentive — it will be the most affordable electric crossover SUV on the market. The Bolt EUV’s low price doesn’t mean it has a shorter driving range or cut-rate interior. The Bolt EUV has a solid EPA-estimated driving range, and it could likely drive farther as its hatchback counterpart did in Edmunds’ real-world range testing.
Inside, you’ll enjoy the Bolt EUV’s large touchscreen, digital instrument panel, impressive available tech like the Super Cruise hands-free driving assist system, and features including heated and ventilated front seats. It’s also roomy for passengers. Cargo room is lacking compared to rivals, however.
Starting price: $34,495, or $28,195 after Chevrolet’s bonus cash incentive
EPA-estimated driving range: 247 miles
Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s latest electric SUV. It sports a cool retro-yet-futuristic-looking design and provides nearly as much passenger room as the Hyundai Tucson. The Ioniq 5′s larger battery pack offers a solid driving range, but it’s a little less than its competitor, the Mustang Mach-E Extended Range, has. However, the Ioniq 5 boasts the quickest potential charging speed on this list when using an appropriate DC fast charger.
Overall comfort is excellent, and the Ioniq 5 is easy to drive. It’s also as quick as a Tesla Model Y Long Range. Cargo space, though, is average and the front trunk is very small. Inside, you’ll find ample tech. The Ioniq 5 even has the ability to power small household appliances and electronics with its battery.
Starting price: $41,245
EPA-estimated driving range: 220-303 miles
Kia Niro EV
The Niro EV is another lower-priced electric SUV. It comes loaded with many standard features, including advanced driver aids such as a navigation-based adaptive cruise control system. It also provides plenty of real-world driving range; it went 285 miles on a full charge in Edmunds’ testing.
There’s a lot to like about the Niro EV besides its many features. It has quick acceleration and a smooth ride quality and offers plenty of space for passengers. Its styling is a bit conservative, though some might prefer that. However, the Niro’s interior doesn’t quite have the wow factor expected of a vehicle in this price range.
Starting price: $41,285
EPA-estimated driving range: 239 miles
Ford Mustang Mach-E
The Mustang Mach-E is one of Edmunds’ highest-rated electric SUVs. It’s about the size of an Escape and is offered in many variants from a base standard-range model to a high-performance GT. Driving ranges vary, but most are pretty impressive, especially when you consider that all the Mach-Es Edmunds tested surpassed their EPA estimates.
The Mach-E isn’t as visceral to drive as a true Mustang GT coupe, but it handles well and offers quick acceleration. However, if you were contemplating the GT trim, know that it only delivers peak power in 5-second increments. The Mach-E comes standard with many tech features, including a large 15.5-inch touchscreen and a suite of advanced driver aids.
Starting price: $44,995
EPA-estimated driving range: 224-314 miles
BMW iX
Hoping to get something that’s truly luxurious? While its front-end styling might be polarizing, the BMW iX will otherwise easily satisfy. The initial xDrive50 model for 2022 is impressively powerful, and a more powerful M60 is on the way for 2023. The iX has a long EPA-estimated driving range, and it easily beat that figure in Edmunds’ testing, going 377 miles.
The iX is about the size of an X5 but is more comfortable and engaging to drive. Its lavish interior looks like nothing else on the market and offers BMW’s latest iDrive operating system. It’s not as quick as a Tesla Model X, but it offers a more refined driving experience. The iX is Edmunds’ highest-ranked electric SUV currently.
Starting price: $84,195
EPA-estimated driving range: 305-324 miles